Kirsten Dunst takes her newborn baby for a walk for the first time

Actress Kristen Dunst has re-experienced motherhood, recently seen with her baby during a walk with her mom.

Three years ago, Kristen Dunst and Jessee Plemons welcomed their first child, whom they named Ennis Howard; Now, the couple have received their second baby and are adjusting to their new family routine.

First photos of Kirsten Dunst after confirming her second pregnancy

Kristen was seen with her mother Inez Rupprecht and her newborn baby during an outing in which she was comfortable in straight pants, a blouse and black sandals that matched her mask, while wearing her blonde hair divided into two braids. and the face free of makeup.

Their baby was born about two weeks ago and although his name has not yet been released or more details about his birth have been released, both Kristen and Jessee had been very excited about the development that their family has had.

The couple met in 2015 during the recordings of the series “Fargo” and could not deny their attraction. Plemons has said that since before meeting Dunst, he loved his work, but that when he treated her he saw that he is also a great person. They have now been engaged for four years and seem to be very much in love.