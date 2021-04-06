Kirsten Dunst is seen for the first time after revealing her recent pregnancy

Kirsten Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, are expecting their second child! The 38-year-old actress made her pregnancy public after sharing on Instagram her photo on the cover of W Magazine, in which she showed off her belly in a very elegant outfit. Now it is the first time that she is seen after the big news, during an outing to the park in the company of her charming two-year-old son, Ennis, and her mother-in-law.

You might be interested: First photos of Kirsten Dunst after confirming her second pregnancy