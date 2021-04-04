Kirsten Dunst expecting her second baby with Jesse Plemons. The actress revealed her baby bump on Tuesday in W magazine.

Kirsten, 38, posed for the magazine in a tailored white Rodarte dress on a beautiful bed. In other photos, she is seen sitting posing on the ground.

“Each take was on the ground” – said the actress Marie Antoinette. “I was like, I can’t stand up. I felt like Urkel. “

Dunst and 32-year-old ‘Breaking Bad’ star Jesse Plemons got engaged in January 2017. They became parents in May of the following year to a boy, now 2-year-old Ennis.

So, Kirsten Dunst expecting her second baby with Jesse Plemons. Congratulations!

