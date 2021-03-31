Kirsten Dunst announces that she will be a mother for the second time

Among the outfits used by the Jumanji actress are a white dress in transparencies tight to her second pregnancy, which, according to the publication, was personally created by designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy, friends of the actress; while posing reclining on a bed with a floral background.

“We did all the takes lying on the floor and then I couldn’t get up without help. I felt like Steve Urkel ”, Kirsten joked, remembering the mythical protagonist of the series Home affairs.

But something so special for the protagonist of Spiderman could not stay there, to take the photos and the interview had her great friend and filmmaker Sofía Coppola.

In the talk, Dunst explains her family life and the form of organization she shares with her husband. It was only two years ago that her first son, Ennis, came into the world.