When one adores the riff as a fervent believer in this decibel religion, he knows how to recognize Kirk Windstein as one of his prophets. Guilty to the maximum degree of the sound of the band that best reflects that swampy sludge capable of bringing the term heavy to its most extreme concept such as Crowbar, holy and sign of a way of understanding hardness and musical paroxysm. Anyone who declares himself a convert to the universe of thick and sharp riffs, recognizes Kirk Windstein as that right hand of Phil Anselmo to give life and death, work and grace to Down and that that station of penance called “Nola”. Many say they are the chosen ones, but few are called to be part of that impious dinner of immense riff makers. The time has come for Windstein to present himself as captain of his own ship, although the navigation routes he intends to take us are well known to those of us who have long followed the shape of their riffs.

“Dream in motion” is very close to the good Crowbar records. And I want to emphasize it, not as a negative aspect but quite the opposite. This solo album by Kirk Windstein lives up to the great albums of the genre. Where of course Crowbar’s works dwell in their own right. Dense work of swampy sludge. As it should be. Obvious. But with all the leading role – and responsibility – falling on Windstein’s back. Voice, guitar and bass are on his side. Only after the patches has he had the collaboration of Duane Simoneaux. To finish rounding off an album in which capable of masterfully combining darkness, heaviness and epic, as a bonus track it offers us a good version of “Aqualung”. Kirk Windstein reigns unparalleled in those swampy circles by extrapolating that strange beauty that looms among the dying wails of doom. If it were not for a couple of songs that plausibly drop the level, we would be talking about a seamless album.

KIRK WINDSTEIN – Dream in motion

