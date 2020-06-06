By Sebastian Quiroz

06/05/2020 12:29 pm

Although the Nintendo Switch is a platform where we can enjoy AAA experiences offered by the current market, it is also a space for games indie flourish like never before. The company is aware of this, so the Nindies division is a constantly expanding column.

However, Kirk Scott, whom we have seen in various Indie World presentations, and as Nintendo’s representative to the indie industry since 2018, has announced his resignation. For the past five years Scott has worked to bring the best independent experiences to Nintendo consoles, but now is the time to find new challenges. This was mentioned in his farewell letter:

“I am no longer working at Nintendo. The past 5 years have brought incredible joy to work with all of the incredible indies, and that work will continue! Since February of this year, the events we have all experienced have crystallized my thinking. I’m tired. Opening doors for minorities, being inclusive, and enabling success for EVERYONE in the independent space will be a priority for me. It brings me joy! I can’t wait to continue this work with all of you. We all have the opportunity to improve things for others and educate while making great games. Stay tuned!”

New news! pic.twitter.com/fQNJFwsvmC – Kirk Scott (@Kirk_Scott) June 3, 2020

While Scott’s departure is a surprise, indies remain a key component of Nintendo’s plans. There is no doubt that fans will continue to see high-quality games from smaller developers in the future. On related issues, in March alone, the Nintendo Switch sold 4.2 million units. Similarly, this is Nintendo’s message of support for the African American community.

Via: Kirk Scott

