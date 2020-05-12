Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The launch of a new preview for the popular title, Fortnite: Battle Royale, seems to confirm the addition of the character of the Japanese company, Kirby, in the arrival of events and live performances.

This situation was revealed after days ago the developer revealed the official trailer for Party royale, where Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 arrived at the gaming experience to entertain their fans to the sound of music.

However, a small frame of the video managed to teach in all its splendor to the figure of the small character of Nintendo, which could soon receive a collaboration with the game.

Curious is the fact that this leak does not seem to be a coincidence, since some fans managed to realize that the same painting was censored on the Xbox and PlayStation versions, allegedly under the order of the Japanese company itself.

This would not be the first time the franchise has been linked to Fortnite, since a wallpaper from the official website of MyNintendo erroneously displayed the game logo on Kirby’s illustrations.

In Fortnite’s “Welcome to Party Royale” trailer, Kirby is visible during a live show, which was censored in the Sony trailer. This isn’t the first time Kirby and Fortnite appeared together – a 2019 My Nintendo wallpaper for Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn erroneously had a Fortnite logo. pic.twitter.com/qYQY4dqdDz – Kirby: Star Facts (@FactsKirby) May 8, 2020

