Kipchoge reappears at Twente’s NN Mission Marathon

04/17/2021 at 2:21 PM CEST

EFE

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, world record holder (2:01:39) and the only athlete to have run a marathon in less than two hours (1h59: 40, mark not homologated), reappears this Sunday at the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede (Netherlands).

The race, organized by his club, the Nationale Nederlanden Running Team, so that a group of runners can reach the Olympic minimum mark (2h11: 30 for men and 2h29: 30 for women), offers Kipchoge, current Olympic champion, the opportunity to resume his count of marathon victories, after his failure in the last one in London.

On October 4, in the rain and cold of London, and with physical discomfort in the last kilometersKipchoge could only finish eighth with a time of 2:06:49, the worst of his entire career at this distance. It was only his second loss in the 15 marathons he has run.

The NN Mission Marathon was scheduled for April 11 in Hamburg, but had to be delayed for a week and moved to Enschede, in the Netherlands, due to the confinement decreed in the German city by the covid-19 pandemic. Participants will complete eight laps of a 5.2 km completely flat circuit at Twente airport, without public access.

Starting at 8.30, a group of 70 runners will start, among them the Mexican Madai Pérez, who has a personal best of 2:22:59 and the Spaniards Alejandro Jiménez (2:18:47), Laura Méndez (debutant) and Irene Pelayo (2h30: 36)

Also registered are Uruguayans Nicolas Cuestas, Martín Cuestas and Andrés Zamora, and Colombians Jeisson Suárez and Kellys Arias.