Kip Sabian’s appearance at the Ladder Match Casino for AEW Double Or Nothing has been confirmed.

It seems like, Kip Sabian It has been the most recently announced name for one of the most anticipated bouts on the undercard of the upcoming event. All Elite Wrestling. The second edition of the pay-per-view of AEW Double Or Nothing will feature a special ladder match called Casino Ladder Match which will be made up of 9 participants, and as we reported, Kip Sabian has joined the contest.

From the official account of All Elite Wrestling on the social network of Twitter, its participation in the pay-per-view combat that will take place on May 23 has been confirmed.

Next, we leave you with the tweet published by the official account of All Elite Wrestling:

Your sixth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @TheKipSabian.

Is he your pick to take the win? ⁠

⁠

Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/5DsTb0n1Oe – All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 15, 2020

Your sixth participant in the Ladder Match Casino is Kip Sabian. Is it your choice as the winner? Double Or Nothing will take place on Saturday May 23 at the largest providers such as @BRLive or @FITETV (only for international fans) #AEWDoN

How does the Ladder Match Casino work?

The rules for this characteristic match called Casino Ladder Match were recently announced in AEW Dynamite. The combat will consist of 9 fighters and every 90 seconds a new one will appear on the scene. The winner will be the one who picks up the casino chip that hangs over the ring, which gives him a starting opportunity for the world championship of AEW. The token can be taken down at any time, this means that the two initial wrestlers who start the fight can take it down at those times and put an end to the fight.

Darby Allin, Rey Fenix, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy and Scorpio Sky they are the fighters announced for combat.

What is your favorite fighter to win?

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.