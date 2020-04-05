AEW fighters Kip Sabian and Penelope got engaged

Wrestling planet | Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford got engaged

AEW superstars, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford they got engaged over the weekend, as seen in the video below. On his Instagram profile, Penelope Ford wrote:

“WE ARE ENGAGED! I was so confused why he was kneeling when we took a picture of his parents to frame it. This has been the happiest time of my life and we had our puppy there with us. I’m still amazed! Happy anniversary to MY BOYFRIEND!

You will see many more. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! I’m going to marry my best friend! «

Kip Sabian He said he had to “trick” Ford into thinking they had just gotten a family photo for his parents.

«All the characters and gimnicks were left aside. I woke up knowing what day it was today. It is not only our anniversary, but it was the day that I was going to ask @the_penelopeford to marry me and she had no idea. After tricking her into a “family photo for my parents” on a timer (it was actually a video) we went to our favorite place to “take the photo.” We brought Oscar (his pet) for the trip. She said yes! «

From the team of Wrestling planet we congratulate the happy couple !!!!!!!!!!!

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the AEW website number one in Spanish so you don’t miss anything that happens in WWE and all the AEW News. We bring you all the real-time information of AEW Dynamite. Don’t miss a thing!

Don’t miss the latest special edition of our podcast! You can also listen to it on iVox

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.