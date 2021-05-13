Kioxia Announces Expansion of Yokohama Technology Campus and New Research Center to Strengthen Research and Technology Development and Promote Open Innovation

Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced a 20 billion yen investment to expand its technology development building at its Yokohama technology campus and establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center. The new facilities are expected to be operational in 2023 and will reinforce Kioxia’s research and technological development by bringing together its R&D centers in Kanagawa province to improve efficiency and create a more conducive work environment for innovation through of collaboration.

At the Yokohama Technology Campus, the expanded Technology Development Building will nearly double the space of the current facility, allowing Kioxia to expand its product evaluation capabilities, which will in turn increase product quality. The facility expansion will also provide room for an increased workforce that will reinforce product development in the future. The new building will also feature an environmentally friendly design and highly energy efficient equipment.

The Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center will feature a clean room that will be used for a wide range of research, with a focus on materials and new processes.

By investing in these facilities, Kioxia intends to strengthen its capacity to develop flash memory and Solid State Drives (SSD) technologies to meet the growing demand around the world and create innovative memory technologies and products that provide a new value.

Under her mission to elevate the world with memory, Kioxia is focused on cultivating the new age of memory. Kioxia remains committed to enhancing its position in the memory and SSD industry through capital investments and research and development that reflect market trends.

Yokohama Technology Campus Technology Development Building (working name)

Location: Kasama 2-chome, Sakae-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture

Building height: 6 floors

Total area: approx. 40,000m2

Scheduled Construction Start Date: Fall 2021

Scheduled completion date: Summer 2023

Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center (working name)

Location: Moriya-cho 3-chome, Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture

Building height: 4 floors

Total area: approx. 13,000m2

Operational program date: Summer 2023

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and Solid State Drives (SSD). In April 2017, its predecessor, Toshiba Memory, spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to improving the world with memory by offering products, services, and systems that create choice for customers and a memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH ™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, personal computers and SSDs, the automotive industry and data centers.

