Kinsey Wolanski meets challenge with tiny black string swimsuit (Video)

Kinsey Wolanski, the American influencer who became known worldwide for invading the field during the final of the Champions League between Liverpool FC and Tottenham, he surprised all his millions of fans with his recent publication.

Wolanski spent a few weeks without uploading constant content on his networks because he was in a state of rest after suffering an arm injury; However, once recovered, true to his style, he fulfilled a challenge that went viral.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

With a tiny black baller and with her friend, Wolanski received an electric shock with a paralyzer, so that when she received the minimum contact, the influencer fell to the ground,

Also read: Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in the Clausura 2021

The joke did not pass to adults and they took it with a joke. The video has had thousands of lieks in a matter of hours. It must be remembered that Wolanski usually tends to make jokes in public on his social networks.