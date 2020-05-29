In these quarantine times, we all miss going to a good concert or festival. And we don’t blame them, because the experience of being in so many people, having a chela and seeing your favorite bands, is something indescribable. However, For now we have the online presentations that prepare us for when we can return to the ‘new normal’.

Many artists have raffled off these days to bring us music in these complex times, but now a space is born that without a doubt is what we needed to continue dancing and having fun while the quarantine is lifted. Citibanamex Connect It will be a virtual music festival that will bring the best of Latin talent to the comfort of our homes.

Loud: Check the schedule of concerts in streaming that will be from May 25 to 31

Go, go, go! How is the show going to be?

For two weekends, a lot of artists that we love will be presented in streaming, presented by some special guests who will lead this festival, asking questions to the bands that are playing live and becoming the connection between the public and the artists.

The festival Citibanamex Connect will begin on May 29 with the presentations of María José, Los Claxons, María León, Chucho Rivas and Karla Vallín; who will be presented by the favorite comedian of many, Daniel Sosa.

The may 31, the music will continue thanks to Phobia, DLD, Camilo Séptimo, Bratty and Costera, all of them accompanied by Fran Hevia.

June 5 will be the day where we will see Molotov, Kinky, La Gusana Ciega, Gepe and Maria Daniela and their Sound Lasser playing his best hits and as a presenter we will have Teo from Los Liquits.

To close with a flourish, Ana Torroja, Moenia, Sandra Echeverría, Felix y Gil and Los Rumberos they will play at a distance, with the presence of the actress, Sandra Echeverria.

Here we leave the complete lineup:

Without a doubt, this is an excellent option to see some bands and artists from our homes, but above all to remember that music can be lived at a distance. If you want to be part of the first edition of the festival Citibanamex Connect, We tell you that you can see it from 6:30 in the afternoon and until 10 at night, completely free by clicking RIGHT HERE.