Kingsman’s legacy in behind-the-scenes video from The King’s Man

The movie “The King’s Man: The First Mission” it has been one of the great victims of the pandemic. His delay has been postponed time after time. After many delays, its premiere is finally set for the December 22, 2021. Almost a year after the last time there was any promotional movement for the film, a new video arrives.

20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, has launched a behind-the-scenes video with the one who promises that This prequel film will explore the foundation and legacy of the Kingsman movie franchise, which already has two films under its belt and a third in the pipeline.

The video takes viewers back to London in 1918, when World War I brought together the best of England to defend the Queen and the country.

At the center of this particular Kingsman film is World War I, but it still has its recognizable Kingsman elements, ”promises actor Ralph Fiennes, who plays Orlando Oxford in the film. There are gadgets, humor, action and fantastic villains.

The cast also praised director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn. A) Yes, Gemma Arterton, who plays Polly, comments that “the style is very Matthew Vaughn.” Djimon hounsou, who plays Shola, adds that “Matthew is an amazing storyteller and he’s written something very powerful.” Vaughn returns to the director’s chair after directing the first two Kingsman films, and the prequel sets the stage for a third installment in the Kingsman franchise.

The premiere of “The King’s Man” has been plagued with delays. Initially announced for a November 2019 release, the film was delayed until Valentine’s Day 2020, and then again until September of that year. It was then delayed even further, until February of this year, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), then to March, August and finally to its current release date in December.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, “The King’s Man” stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance. The film hits theaters on December 22.