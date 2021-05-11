Kings of Pop, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias start tour

Kings of Pop, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias start their tour | Instagram

One of the largest and most important arenas in the world, Madison Square Garden, will host two great figures of music, the singer Ricky Martín and Enrique Iglesias who will prepare to give a historic concert after resuming one of the tours postponed by Covid-19.

The “kings of Latin pop” Ricky Martin and Enríque Iglesias, will prepare to give their first tour of presentations this coming fall in New York City.

The tour that was announced last year, which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will bring together the so-called “King of Latin Pop“and Enríque Iglesias in a historic presentation that will make the big stage vibrate.

So far, these are the dates that have been announced:

On the 26th there will be a North American tour, which will begin on September 25 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with performances in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and more, this, before ending in Anaheim at the Honda Center on November 20.

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, May 11 at 10:00 am.

New Jersey: Saturday, October 16: Prudential Center in Newark.

New York: Sunday, October 17: Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The interpreter of songs such as “Your memory”, “Livin´, La vida loca”, “La Copa de la Vida”, “I miss you, I forget you, I love you”, “Vuelve”, “Sharks” and many others have been positioned as # 1 on the list of best-selling albums, an achievement that he shares with his colleague.

Both have consolidated great solo careers thanks to their countless dozens of songs that have earned them Grammy and multi-platinum awards.

Therefore, surely his fans will expect to hear several of the successes of the two great representatives of the music and entertainment of the Latin pop genre.

It should be reiterated that from the first announcements of this tour it was reported that the presentation will not only be adorned with the presence of “Puerto Rican“and” Spanish “, but also of a prominent Colombian figure.

The “Traicionera” performer will join the outing as a special guest on select dates. Sebastian Yatra, who is nominated for a Grammy, has become one of the most important Latin pop figures of his generation.

Given this, the actor and composer of ballads, Latin pop and reggaeton points out that “this new tour comes to lift our spirits after a profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and continues to do so.

The 26-year-old singer said that “he, along with his entire team, are very excited to offer the best live performance,” in the same way he reiterated, it will be carried out “taking into account security measures throughout the United States and Canada “.

Let music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I’m also excited to share the stage with my friends, Enríque Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be wonderful

For his part, Enríque Martín Morales, better known in the industry as Ricky Martin, 49, was more than ready to undertake this new adventure.

I can not wait! See you very soon. Get ready to party! ”Said Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin.

This is the complete list of concerts along with their dates so that you do not miss any detail.

September 25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Thursday, September 30 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Friday, October 1 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

October 5 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thursday, October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, October 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Saturday October 9 – Montreal, QC – Bell Center

Wednesday, October 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, October 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Saturday October 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

October 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 22 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

October 23 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Friday, October 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 30 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wednesday, November 3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Friday, November 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Saturday, November 6 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

November 7 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Wednesday, November 10 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Thursday, November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

Saturday, November 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

November 14 – San José, CA – SAP Center

Thursday, November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Friday, November 19 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Saturday, November 20 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center