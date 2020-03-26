A long, long time ago, in the distant 1990s, a video game was released that would delight fans of role-playing and medieval fantasy. PC gamers welcomed him with open arms; its combat, its history and the possibilities it offered captivated anyone who had the opportunity or the luck to play it. Life implies death, and King’s Bounty it was, with the passing of the years, falling into oblivion. But rare is the story that ends, because the legend has returned as the procedure said:

“On the third full moon, in times of illness, it will be announced directly to you that the king will fight the king, on a blue and red battlefield, on a desktop or laptop.”

Ok, we recognize it, we just invented this process, but the important thing is that King’s Bounty II reaches Nintendo Switch this year 2020!

King’s Bounty II: Protect Antara from evil forces

The earth is corrupted, and infamous dark beings emerge devastating everything in their path. You must become one of the three heroes available and guide your men to victory. Choose your own destiny and that of your kingdom in this fantasy world, create your own story!

Travel the kingdom in the third person and explore, talk to its inhabitants and accept their missions and assignments. When the hour of battle arrives you will have to face it in turns, weighing strategies to rise victorious in your tactical combat so characteristic.

According to the procedure, King’s Bounty II comes to the console of the Joy-con this year 2020, and we do not know a more specific date at the moment. Save your kingdom from the hall or take your glora wherever you go. Fight with honor!

