The Owlcat Games RPG includes the new turn-based mode and all downloadable content.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition expands its borders to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The role-playing game developed by Owlcat Games was successfully financed through the Kickstarter platform and received with very good comments from critics.

Be the next day August 18th when PS4 and Xbox One players (in addition to PC) can get hold of Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition, which will also include the new turn-based mode and all downloadable content. It can be purchased in stores, as well as digitally from each platform.

The game was successfully funded at the time“Turn-based mode brings the game closer to the board game experience, giving users more precise control over the battlefield,” says Owlcat Games boss Oleg Shpilchevskiy. “Our objective was to have both modes, real time with pause and by turns, in a perfect coexistence so that players can seamlessly switch from one to the other to adjust the style of play to their needs anytime”.

As for downloadable content, this is what we can expect:

The Wildcards DLC.

Varnholds Lot DLC.

Beneath The Stolen Lands DLC.

Bloody Mess – add more blood and gore to the game as an additional option.

Arcane Unleashed – downloadable content that adds more magic and spells to the game.

Royal Ascension – which includes the Soundtrack, the digital art book, two in-game portraits, board game module, high resolution map and a red panda.

If you can not wait until August 18, in 3DJuegos we will thoroughly tell you all the highlights of the game in our first impressions of Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition. Discover everything this video game that pays tribute to the role playing classics has to offer on its arrival on PS4 and Xbox One.

