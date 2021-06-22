King Shark is much more complex than Rocket or Groot

The characters King Shark, Rocket and Groot have a lot in common, as they are made by CGI, dubbed by great actors and are in James Gunn films.

The film will be released soon The Suicide Squad from James Gunn which will have various characters made by CGI like King shark (voice Sylvester Stallone) or Weasel (voice Sean Gunn), they look like Rocket (voice Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) from Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel studios.

Now the director James Gunn has analyzed how problematic it has been to King shark, one of the bloodiest members of The Suicide Squad, especially comparing it with Rocket or Groot.

“It was actually more difficult to develop than Rocket and Groot.” Said James Gunn about King Shark in a recent interview. “Rocket was difficult because it is difficult to take an animal and turn it into a humanoid form, but it is five times more difficult to do it with a shark. It was a very, very laborious process ”.

James Gunn also revealed that King shark it differed from Rocket Y Groot from the character’s point of view: “Because at the end of the day, with the Guardians, we know they’re good.”

“That is not true of the Suicide Squad.” James Gunn concluded. “King Shark is a fish and it eats human beings. He doesn’t have such a mammalian love for people. But he wants to belong and he wants to show that he is smart. And it is not.

Recently, on twitter he also revealed that he decided that King shark It was a white shark instead of a hammerhead shark, because the latter had its eyes wide apart. Therefore, his interaction with the rest of the characters was very impersonal.

The film will have a spectacular cast:

The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael rooker as Savant, Flula borg like javelin, David dastmalchian like Polka-Dot Man, Margot robbie like Harley Quinn, Daniela melchior like Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba like Bloodsport, Mayling ng as Mongal, Peter capaldi as The Thinker, Alice braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete davidson like Blackguard, Nathan fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker. In addition we must add to Steve Agee, Taika waititi Y Storm reid in characters not yet revealed.

Want to see King shark in action, in the trailers we were able to see how he eats or tears up various enemies, so it will be interesting to discover everything he has prepared James Gunn for this character.

Suicide Squad will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6.