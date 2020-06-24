In the current generation of consoles, the great classics of yesteryear also have their place, either recreated by indie companies or compiled and improved on originals. One of the platforms that seems to return strongly is Neo Geo Pocket Color, an 8-bit color laptop launched in the late 1990s by the famous SNK that collected more modest and cute versions of its great recreational successes, such as the King saga of Fighters, and still today inspires many current games. That is why this company has decided to start a retro series, in the style of Arcade Archives called Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection, which will collect the most notable of said laptop, beginning with King of Fighters R-2, direct sequel to the delivery of fight which came out in the black and white predecessor Neo Geo Pocket.

In this installment, which has fourteen initial characters and eleven unlockables, is inspired by the King of Fighters 98 installment, and follows a plot to fight against the evil Rugal Bernstein, who is creating clones of other fighters with purposes that are certainly not good. The game has its single player arcade campaign, and a mode for two that was originally played through a Link cable, but in this case it is much easier. It is scheduled to land in the hybrid console eShop from July, in the absence of specifying the exact day in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, a most exciting presentation trailer has been released:

