“King Kong” Ortiz or Dillian White, Andy Ruiz’s fighting options

It looks like the former heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz, He is ready for his second contest this year, with that the options he has as opponents are only reduced in two boxers, the Cuban Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, and the Jamaican, Dillian White.

During his presentation on the podcast of Mike Tyson, Andy Ruiz, He explained that he has two fight options for this year, therefore he is already talking with his work team to begin negotiating the date.

“There are so many different options, Luis Ortíz has been calling loud. This Dillian whyte Also, the truth is that there are a lot of good opponents out there.

Of those two options, Andy Ruiz, leaned a little more for Dillian with whom he already has an old rivalry.

“I have to keep fit and be ready. Dillian And I’ve always been pushing for a fight, talking shit. But he has no respect for anything. I would love a fight with him. “

Show Player