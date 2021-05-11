King in Black Comic Review 1 of 3, by Panini Comics

From the hand of Panini Comics the macroevento arrives in Spain and the Superhero Blog King in black, which will plunge the Marvel universe into deep darkness. For those who do not know the King in Black (a character that appears in the Venom collection) his name is Knull, God and creator of symbiotes, who has just arrived on planet Earth ready to kill him. Before starting to analyze the miniseries, we remember that is the main series of the event. There is an extensive list of tie-ins that are perfectly detailed on the back covers of the comics that Panini is distributing, and that will run between April and July.

The story begins, and it is time to warn of spoilers than we will see in the comic. The wait is over, our heroes are ready and Knull has arrived with all his troops and ready for anything. Poison, along with Avengers They execute a plan to contain their troops through an armada of ships product of the war between Kree and Skrull and resorting to the strongest heroes (we will not say which so as not to spoil the surprises). But everything falls on deaf ears, as Knull has numerous aces up his sleeve and his superiority that is evident with the withdrawal of the heroes while the villain promises to quickly end the earth if they deliver the human known as Brock.

On general lines, we are facing a confrontation against a villain of great caliber, with unprecedented powers while we see how the heroes recoil before a firm step. In addition, we are witnessing how Knull is “warming up” to unleash the extermination of the planet. It should be noted that some concept they take it out of the saga Dark Slaughter (from Absolute Slaughter), but Cates has very clear ideas and everything well tied to give us a magnificent story.

In section characters, During the staple we are going to jump between 3 sectors: Venom, the Avengers and Knull. Poison We see him very conscientious to help the Avengers while they promise to protect his son, manifesting a deep attachment to his descendant, something that can be seen in the regular series but it can be strange to those who do not follow it. The Avengers represent the last line of defense worldwide trying at all costs, in which, the humorous note Tony puts it Stark Meanwhile he serious tone and heroic is provided by the Captain America being the lighthouse on which the other heroes lean. And on the other hand we have Knull, dark and mysterious, with dialogues instilling fear about superheroes and capable of transmitting it to the reader, in addition to their enormous skills without forgetting a waste of confidence about their options to destroy the earth.

At the level of script, Donny Cates boasts an outstanding knowledge at the level of cosmic Marvel, he demonstrated it in his time at Guardians of the Galaxy and here he presents a story in which the heroes are outlined against the ropes from the first minute, despite telling with various contingency plans. The tension is increasing, from the first page to the end. Likewise, the rhythm he rising, leaving us with honey on our lips and waiting for number 2 to arrive to remove the intrigue of the final cliffhanger.

To the pencils we have Ryan stegman, with a rough outline drawing but that conveys rawness at the same time, with great capacity to handle faces of numerous emotions. The city of New York draws it in a great way and the double pages are ten, they transmit a lot of epic and they put you in history.

Highlight on the last pages, a appendix where we are going to see the different troops of Knull’s army and a chronology of the steps taken by the black King to reach this point. all this done by the same artists who make the staple. quite a success to position the reader within the argument.

A event which has the appearance of being high quality, by the artists who work on it, where the villain has a great weight and is very well constructed at the plot and artistic level, leaving us wanting more, which is appreciated when reading. We have great expectations for the miniseries.

You can purchase “King in Black 1 of 3” here.