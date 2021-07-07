King in Black 3 of 3, by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman

The core series of “King in black” comes to an end. After the previous issue where we witnessed an epic battle between Thor and Knull leaving the god of thunder in poor condition and leaving the field ready for a next battle that is supposed to be even more epic if possible between Silver Stela and Knull while, on the other hand On the other hand, we have Dylan Brock trying to wrest control of the symbiote hive from Knull. Everything is ready for this staple to be the culmination of a very great macro-event finale where the star character has been Venom. Next we are going to analyze it carefully because it has a lot of fabric to cut.

Emphasize that it continues at the same point where the first issue left off, although part of the plot is also narrated in the staple of “Veneno” # 30, giving it more meaning (SPOILER: select text to view) upon return of Eddie Brock (END SPOILER). The story begins, and it is time to warn of spoilers than we will see in the comic. Dylan finds himself fighting inside Knull for control of the symbiote hive and thus freeing the heroes controlled by the aliens. After achieving this, Jean Gray establishes a mental connection with the villain to discover that his opposite exists: the God of light and is trying to enter the planet to help.

If I have to summarize the impression that this staple gave me at the end in a single sentence, it could be: come on, we only have 64 pages to put an end to all the open fronts !! the rhythm goes very fast and in a hurry, stumbling over chance, because it is rare that Jean Gray digs into Knull’s mind, finds the existence of his opposite and happens to be trying to enter the planet, crossing the symbiotic barrier that has installed the villain. I’m not going to say which character “turns the tables” but it does give you the feeling of being caught with tweezers, because now he is even capable of wielding Thor’s hammer and facing the final battle against a villain who is diluted and without any packaging to give trouble to any hero.

What is striking is the good use of times in such a choral cast, because they are all very dosed except when the character arrives that could be considered Donny Cates’ right eye in recent years to put an end to the villain (be careful, there may be several, because here he is already working with Thor and Silver Stela). Each one has its role, which curiously they do now in the third and last issue of the miniseries and they do not do it at the beginning of the change because it would have been all in an 80-page staple. If it has not yet been clear to you, I confirm it right now: Donny Cates in this issue has stuck his nose with an unsuccessful script like the ones we are used to.

An element that stands out, as you can see that it is aware that it is the final fireworks, it is Stegman’s Art: Sensational. His versions of the 4F, Xmen are superb, hard-line, reminiscent of Greg Capullo in many vignettes. He is comfortable drawing monsters and that for lovers of monster movies is a delight. Special mention to the color of Frank Martin, providing that apocalyptic tone at the same time that any lightning or expulsion of energy is highlighted in a great way with a brighter tone.

In the first number, Cates made us a very curious proposal that would catch any reader, in the second number he followed the trail but it is true that you needed to supplement with the Veneno staple and in this last staple, you don’t just have to pull Veneno , but also from the collection of Estela Plataada, because there are various moments that can catch you off guard by the actions that occur, it is true that you can skip it and read it without further ado, but reading would no longer be the same.

A dire ending where the use of coincidences is excessive, even a slight reference to the Green Lantern film is made (I do not know whether to consider it a lack of respect or a success, I am still having the scare). On my opinion, Donny Cates could have closed the trunk series in better ways, having that piece of artist by his side, with whom he shares a special connection and here it is totally wasted.

You can purchase “King in black 3 of 3” here