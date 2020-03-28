Rey Horus renews his contract with Ring of Honor. The company officially announced its renewal yesterday through a statement on Twitter.

King Horus renews his contract with Ring of Honor

The Mexican wrestler who became known mainly as Dragon Azteca Jr. in the Lucha Underground program and current champion of thirds of the company along with Bandido and Flamita has renewed his contract with the company Ring of Honor.

Despite the fact that the company has stopped doing shows due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ring of Honor has continued to work in the offices and has reached this agreement with the fighter who debuted last December at the company in a fight against Flip Gordon.

Here we leave you the tweet of the announcement of its renewal

REY HORUS SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH ROH!

It didn’t take long for Rey Horus to make an impact in Ring of Honor, and the company is pleased to announce that the exciting Mexican star will make ROH his home after signing a new contract! # ROH🤝 pic.twitter.com/ N7RqF4PwrQ

– ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2020

The Mexican fighter was announced to have a match with Alex Zayne to face the team formed by PCO and Brody King in the company’s 17th Anniversary show but the event has had to be postponed.

With the renewal of Rey Horus, there are now 5 Mexican fighters with a contract with ROH, Horus himself, Rush, Dragon Lee, Flamita and Bandido.

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the wrestling web number one not to miss anything that happens in ROH and all the news of world Pro Wrestling. We bring you all the information in real time. Don’t miss a thing!

Do not forget to follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.