King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the Australian psychedelic rock group formed in Melbourne, is determined to make the month of April better for all its fans. In a new announcement, they just shared the news of the release of a new concert movie called Chunky Shrapnel. In order not to stay there, it is also accompanied by a double LP release of the live album.

The documentary’s title is a reference to a phrase in “Murder To The Universe” from 2017. It was originally planned for a film release, but restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak meant it was no longer an option. It will now launch digitally on April 17 via the Vimeo platform. As for the double album coming out in conjunction with Chunky Shrapnel, physical preorders will open next Friday, April 10, and the album will be available for broadcast on April 24.

“Chunky Shrapnel was made for the movies, but since concerts and movies are currently banned, it feels poetic to release a concert movie digitally right now,” leader Stu Mackenzie said in a statement. “Get the loudest speakers you have, turn them on and watch Chunky on the biggest television you can find,” Mackenzie continued. “Get lots of snacks and turn your room into a cinema”.

Earlier this year, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released another pair of live albums to benefit forest fire relief in their home country of Australia. The group had to delay their 2020 tour of North America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including their presentation at Coachella. Check out the trailer for their new concert here: