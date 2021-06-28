King Felipe VI Catalonia

Supporters of Catalonia’s independence protested Sunday against a visit by King Felipe VI of Spain to Barcelona, ​​at a time when high-level initiatives to defuse tensions in the region are gaining momentum.

The monarch was in Barcelona, ​​the regional capital, to participate in the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress, which begins on Monday.

Demonstrations are common against visits to Catalonia by the king, who is a symbol of the Madrid government and has criticized separatist movements.

But despite conflicting and entrenched positions, recent events have raised the possibility that senior officials could find a route to a negotiated solution to some extent. Large numbers of people participated in Sunday’s demonstrations, although far fewer than in other protests in recent years.

The Catalan regional president, Pere Aragonés, who supports the independence of Catalonia, will meet on Tuesday in Madrid with the president of the government Pedro Sánchez. It will be the first meeting between the two since Aragonés became regional president this year.

The talks will take place exactly one week after the Sánchez government pardoned nine Catalan separatists who were in jail for their attempts to separate the region from Spain.

Sánchez said that the pardons are a gesture of goodwill, part of his efforts to reach a definitive solution to an issue that has haunted Spain for decades.

Catalonia’s separatist movement, backed by roughly half of its 7.5 million people, wants Spain’s prosperous northeastern region to become an independent republic.

News about King Felipe VI: King Felipe VI is quarantined

jcp