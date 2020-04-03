King Corbin VS Elias

If you look at their individual careers this year, we realize that their plans have been thwarted, that may have been the attraction for them to meet at the grand event. They are both desperate for victory and to be able to take a step forward in the pothole where they are.

The good thing about the fight is that no one has the bad pressure of not being able to fail. They are there to offer the best possible wrestling, and they know how to do it very well. Each promo is worked as the best. Surely in the ring the mixture works out well and the experiment will have been a complete success.

The match has heated up after Corbin struck Elias with his big scepter and knocked him down. With the event behind closed doors, they will have more freedom to use chairs, or anything else they can find your way during combat.

King Corbin vs. Elijah

King corbin

After being defeated against Roman everything has gone downhill in his reign. Ziggler and Roode no longer support him and he has had to seek life trying to seek the respect that he himself says he deserves. Therefore, it is normal that you want to face someone as charismatic as Elias.

The victory would give him credibility to be able to advance in the blue mark, and fight for a championship that is so necessary for him at the moment. His pride can, but at times like this it is his best weapon in the ring. He is a veteran of the ring, so Elias must be careful.

Elijah

The so-called voice of the masses. He goes out to the ring to sing to the public and say everything he thinks without hair on his tongue. It is ethically correct for a person who cares what they think of him. Before he acted like a heel, but now he is the good face of the company criticizing everything that the public does not like.

Although he has publicly said that he does not like this situation, there is someone who is not going to make him refuse the fight, such as Corbin. Corbin’s ego is Elias’s daily bread, who returns to his beginnings behind the scenes with his beloved guitar without knowing anyone what is next.

The match he wanted was agreed upon by Rob Gronkowski, the host of the event. If the fight wins, we will be before someone who will receive the favors of the board to go straight to some championship. He knows that his most direct rival for his goals is Corbin.

Victory for him means revenge for everything he has done to him in the past, and a shout aloud to the entire cast. Don’t forget that the man with the guitar and scarf also knows how to fight and it is not as peaceful as anyone might think.

