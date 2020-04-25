King Corbin Qualifies For Money In The Bank Men’s Match

King corbin was the fifth confirmed participant for the men’s ladder match of Money In The Bank after defeating Drew Gulak in the last episode of WWE SmackDown.

How was the match?

The combat begins very even for both fighters but Drew Gulak It takes little time to get King corbin out of the ring. We go for a few moments to commercials and when we return we see how Corbin has regained control of the combat and punishes Gulak with various blows on the ring. Drew tries to face his rival and takes the opportunity to counterattack by performing a roll-up. The count reaches 2 and King Corbin stands up and knocks Gulak down. Corbin proceeds to take him against the corner and kicks him several times. From one moment to the next, Drew defends himself with various right hands and sends Corbin to the opposite cornerback, Corbin seeks a chokeslam and Gulak surprises him with an inverted roll-up. The account reaches 2.

Both fighters stand up and attempt a diving crossbody for their rival. Gulak climbs on the third rope and punishes his opponent with a flying clothesline. It covers it and the account reaches 2.

CESARO AND SHINSUKE NAKAMURA APPEAR TO ATTACK DANIEL BRYAN IN THE RINGSIDE AREA.

DREW GULAK TRIES THEM TO FACE AND CORBIN INTERVENES FROM BEHIND TO ATTACK HIM, INTRODUCES HIM TO THE RING AND SENDS HIM TO WIN HIS TICKETS TO MONEY IN THE BANK!

. @ DrewGulak attempts to exploit the holes in King @ BaronCorbinWWE’s game during their #MITB Qualifier battle. pic.twitter.com/ZKmuyRoueA – WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2020

