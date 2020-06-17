WWE has some controversial superstars in its cast. Few fans like the King Corbin character, especially when he’s getting a boost.

The former offensive guard at Northwest Missouri State University signed with WWE in 2012. He was given an immediate boost when he demolished with the Bull Dempsey character, and he only had squash matches. He later made a great debut in the WWE main cast by winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. The rest is history, but it didn’t help his position with fans.

King Corbin is just as valuable in backstage as Matt Riddle

The Ringside News portal has learned that there is a lot of backstage respect for Baron Corbin. The King of the Ring of 2019 was described with the phrase, “Is as valuable as [Matt] Riddle ” when it comes to being able to handle yourself.

In addition, Corbin has received rave reviews in backstage because he “gets it.” It was described to us that “he is a business, he does not mind playing the fool, he has no problem losing to someone, and he just wants to do good business.”

Corbin receives a lot of criticism from fans. He is a hate magnet and he loves that role. Former Lone Wolf also knows what it’s all about when it comes to getting along in backstage.

This may not make all fans happy, but there is a reason why Corbin has remained with such a constant presence in WWE.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.