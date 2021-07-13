Kindle sale with three months of free Kindle Unlimited

Looking for an e-book reader for the summer? Amazon is back on sale for the Kindle with a front light with a big discount in its price. Plus, three free months of Kindle Unlimited are also included with this Kindle offer. Unlimited books and reader for an unbeatable price. What more could you want!

The model on sale is the basic Kindle, but in its mode with reading light and 8GB of storage. A very light device that offers all the functionalities that we look for in an electronic book reader. In addition, thanks to its small size it is ideal to carry everywhere, but with a large screen for reading and a more than good resolution.

It is fully compatible with public and private Wi-Fi networks, so you can download books from anywhere without any problem. On a single charge, the battery can last about 4 weeks, making it ideal to take on a trip.

Kindle, technical specifications

The dimmable built-in light lets you read for hours indoors and out, both day and night. Designed for reading: has a 167 dpi screen and high contrast that reads like printed paper, without any glare, even in sunlight. Read without distraction. Underline passages, look up definitions, translate words, or resize text – all without leaving the page you’re reading. Choose from millions of books. It holds thousands of titles, so you can always take your library with you. Prime members have access to hundreds of books. A single charge and the battery lasts for weeks, not hours.

More benefits for Prime subscribers

In order to access this exclusive Amazon offer, it is mandatory to be a Prime member. The subscription includes some associated benefits to make purchases on Amazon, in addition to access to the rest of the company’s services. You may sign up for Amazon Prime totally free (then € 3.99 / month) and you will have:

FREE 1 day shipping on more than a million products. Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available. Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price. Free shipping with guaranteed delivery in the same day of the launch for thousands of products in presale of cinema, TV series and video games among others.Priority Access to Amazon.com Flash Deals, 30 minutes before its start.

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. That is, you will be able to have access to the benefits of Prime in the marketplace and, in addition, enjoy the rest of the advantages such as Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music. And priority access to all Prime Day offers.

Also in Ezanime.net