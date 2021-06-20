Kindle from 69.99 euros: Amazon has its ebook readers on sale for Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon has its Kindle devices on sale, the best-selling ebook readers in the world. These offers will be available throughout Prime Day.

There are several dates a year when buying Amazon devices is cheaper than ever, and we are not talking about products that are sold on Amazon, but about those that are from the store itself, such as the Kindle and the Fire TV Stick, for example. .

Right now is one of those moments, on Prime Day, and it is that two of the Kindle are on sale at their lowest historical price, an opportunity that will surely not be repeated until Black Friday. The cheapest of all is the Kindle with integrated light, which happens to cost only 69.99 euros.

There are several other models, although this is undoubtedly the best ebook reader from Amazon, especially since it is the latest version, the one that comes with integrated light, so the difference with respect to the Paperwhite model is drastically reduced.

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

These are the Kindle on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2021 with their prices and respective discounts:

Kindle Paperwhite for € 94.99 (- € 35)

Which of the two is better? We help you

It is difficult to decide between these two models since they are quite similar. The Oasis is out of the offers, at least for now, the most recommended for users who have some experience in handling these readers and they want something better than a basic model.

If you have doubts, we recommend that you read this Kindle buying guide with differences between all of them and which one is best for you depending on how you are going to use it.

In any case, and at the prices they are at right now, any of them is an excellent option.

Dependent on the Amazon store, but not so much

There are many reasons why the Kindle sweep in sales, mainly because they are quite cheap e-book readers, even more so at times like Prime Day.

In addition, its durability is excellent, extending its useful life for 5, 6 or 7 years without many problems and without very pronounced battery deterioration.

Although you can only officially include books in your library through the Amazon digital book store, the truth is that you can transfer documents in other formats through the Caliber application, available for Windows and macOS, which allows you, for example, to transform files PDF to .mobi format.

Another option is to take advantage of Kindle Unlimited, with a three-month free trial. It comes to position itself as “the Netflix of books”, which is not bad at all.

Sign up for Kindle Unlimited now and try its entire catalog for free. This is a flat rate for books that includes hundreds of titles in several languages ​​and is also available on mobile phones.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.