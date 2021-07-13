Kindergarten discriminates against child with Down syndrome; they don’t invite him to graduation

Despite being one of the students who “did comply with tasks and activities,” a boy with Down syndrome, who is a kindergarten student in Torreón, Coahuila, was discriminated against because he was not invited to graduation, his mother denounced in social networks.

“Today was a very sad day for me and my son ROMEO ONCE AGAIN MY SON IS DISCRIMINATED BECAUSE HE HAS DOWN SYNDROME! (sic) ”, wrote in social networks, Val Elizóndo, mother of Romeo.

She stressed that although they congratulated her for being one of the mothers who fulfilled her son’s tasks and activities, the staff of the “Lucia A. de Fernández Aguirre Kindergarten” did not invite her to graduation and only asked her to send a picture of the student with the uniform on.

“About 5 days ago I spoke with the director and asked her director (NAYMA) ‘Isn’t she always going to see graduation or delivery of papers ???’ – She told me that they did not let them do anything, that she told me to go for the child’s papers! I sent a message to the child’s teacher (YADIRA) what if they were going to do an event and she said no, just send her a photo of the child with the uniform on a white wall! (Sic) ”, he detailed on social networks.

Thanks to passing out of kindergarten, Romeo’s mother realized that graduation had taken place, even though neither she nor her son were invited.

“TODAY I went to the center to buy material to work, pass by and saw the plate open with the uniformed children with their graduation arrangements (parents and godparents) (sic),” he said.

“It really does me an injustice! It gave me a lot of courage and feeling, I called the teacher at 9:40 a.m. and asked her and she said (go on ma’am, excuse me, excuse me, I forgot to tell you, I had a lot of work, but bring it to you right now, the event starts at 10:00 am And of course I didn’t take it! For the people on the campus, if they see this, they know they did wrong and hopefully they never feel what I felt today. GOD BLESS YOU! (Sic) “, he added.

Fortunately, the user of social networks Luciana Alvarado Briones is organizing a celebration for little Romeo to have a “beautiful graduation.”

“Many thanks to the organizer Luciana Alvarado Briones. What is doing everything possible to make my son a beautiful graduation and also thank you very much to all those people who are supporting us and making this possible God bless you always !!! (sic) ”, he added.

