Midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whom his mentor Pep Guardiola called “my son”, He has become the engine of Bayern, apart from the great goal that marked Borussia Dortmund in the German classic that now has it on the covers of sports media.

05/27/2020

Kimmich does not score a goal like Dortmund’s every week, but in every game he is one of the immovable of Bayern and one of the players who contributes the most in many aspects.

He has been a starter in 27 of the 28 Bundesliga games. One was lost, against Hertha, by accumulation of yellow. Only in four commitments has he left the field before the 90th minute. “He is a player with whom one as a coach is always satisfied because he always gives 100 percent,” coach Hansi Flick said at the end of the match.

STAR NUMBERS

Against Dortmund, Kimmich had 104 contacts with the ball and 89 percent of his 81 passes reached their destination. Further, won 40 percent of the divided balls he contested and ran 13.73 kilometers, more than any other player in a match in the current German season.

Those numbers are not exceptional at Kimmich. He is normally the Bayern player with the most ball contacts and the most kilometers traveled, “That boy is capable of everything. No matter what position you play in, you are always a world class player“He said, before the pandemic-forced halt, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Kimmich joined Bayern de Guardiola in 2015 from RB Leipzig who had just moved up to the second category. When his agent told him that Bayern wanted him and that Guardiola himself had recommended his transfer, the player told him not to make jokes.

YOUR MEETING WITH GUARDIOLA

Later, in his first encounter with Guardiola, Kimmich asked him why he had chosen precisely him. “He told me what he thought was my way of playing, that there were situations where I could improve and that he believed he could play in positions other than midfield, “Kimmich would say much later to the English newspaper” The Guardian. “

At his first press conference, he said his model was Bastian Schweinsteiger and that his goal was to replace him at his position at Bayern. Today, almost five years later, Kimmich holds Schweinsteiger’s position at Bayern and on the German national team but since then he has gone through various positions.

In its first season, with Guardiola, he played 23 of the 34 Bundesliga matches, 15 of them as a starter. Guardiola used him alternately as a winger, as a midfielder and as a central defender.

” KIMMICH IS ALMOST LIKE MY SON ”

Once, then-Stuttgart coach Alexander Zórniger, who had coached Kimmich as a youth, approached Guardiola after a game against Bayern. “If you give it up we can give Kimmich more minutes, “said Zörniger.” Kimmich has that level because you trained hime, but he’s almost my son. Sorry, but it stays here, “Guardiola replied.

With Guardiola’s successor Carlo Ancelotti, Kimmich did not have such good fortune and even the possibility of the player leaving Bayern to return to Leipzig was considered, already in first and at the top of the classification, or to meet Guardiola at Manchester City.

KEY PIECE WITH HEYNCKES

However, in 2017, as Philipp Lahm’s retirement was approaching, the chairman of Bayern’s Board of Directors was questioned about what it would cost Bayern to sign a successor to the right-back position. “It won’t cost anything. He’s already at the club and his name is Joshua Kimmich“Rummenigge replied.

It was a sign for Ancelotti, who also did not finish the following season and was relieved by Jupp Heynckes, with whom Kimmich began to be immovable as it has been with his two successors, Niko Kovac and Hansi Flick.

