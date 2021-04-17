Kimmich follows in De Bruyne’s footsteps and dispenses with his representatives

04/16/2021 at 9:36 PM CEST

The most shocking news in the renovation of Kevin de Bruyne for Manchester City was that, in addition to Guardiola’s team ensuring a top-level midfielder, the new contract with the club had been negotiated by himself, without intermediaries.

And it is that Kevin de Bruyne decided, a while ago, to break with his representative, Patrick De Koster, upon learning that he had been charged with money laundering and falsification of documents. From there, the Belgian negotiates his own affairs.

A similar case is that of Joshua Kimmich. As Bild reveals, the German has made the personal decision to dispense with the services of his agency, in order to be able to represent himself. “It is a conscious decision that I already made last year”, targets the medium quoting Kimmich. “I have decided for myself that I want to further defend my values ​​and my views and live up to my personal responsibility. I am also convinced that I am the one who can best represent my position to others, “he added.

Kimmich is facing the renewal of his contract with Bayern Munich, to be placed in the salary step of other stars such as Lewandowski, Müller or Neuer. Kimmich’s contract expires in 2023, and from now on he will sit down to personally negotiate with Uli Hoeness.

At the time of the famous names of the most famous representatives, such as Mino Raiola, who tried to negotiate the departure of Erling Haaland of Dortmund, Kimmich’s is the kind of news that surprises.