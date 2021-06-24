Kimi Raikkonen gives his thumbs up to the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm

Enlarge

These two formidable versions of the Alfa Romeo Gulia have the enormous responsibility of deserving surnames full of past successes. To find out if they really are worthy heirs of the GTA and GTAm lineage, Alfa Romeo has had the approval of the genuine Kimi Raikkonen.

The acronyms GTA and GTAm are linked to some of Alfa Romeo’s best sporting feats in its exceptional Giulia from half a century ago. Now, in 2021, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia have a great responsibility on their shoulders to live up to such a surname. Nobody better than the great Kimi Raikkonen, one of the best pilots and also one of the most unique characters in today’s competition to bring out the quintessence of these formidable machines.

You are interested in: 10 Alfa Romeo curiosities you wouldn’t expect

After the tests carried out last year, Alfa Romeo has made slight changes to the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm, most of them focused on improving their aerodynamic behavior. In order to evaluate the results of these modifications, the pilot has once again put himself at the controls of these very special Giulia on the Balocco test track. His verdict ?: “Of course, it is better at high speeds in terms of balance. It seems that the front of the car is lower, which makes the turns faster. It’s fast, easy to drive and responsive. “

Sauber Engineering is Alfa Romeo’s partner in the production of most of the carbon components for the GTA and GTAm, almost all of them destined for work on the aerodynamics of the Giulia. The main parts would be: the front bumper, the side skirts, the extractor, the GTA spoiler and the GTAm aerowing. Thanks to its manually adjustable front and rear wings, the Giulia GTAm can adapt its downforce to different requirements, whether on the road or on the track, and follow the tastes and preferences of its rider to the letter.

As important as the air that runs through the body is the one that circulates under the vehicle. The Giulia GTA and GTAm have fully cowled underbody with inverted wing-shaped profiles to generate a certain suction effect at high speeds, thus improving stability and adherence to the ground. In particular, in the Giulia GTAm the most intense aerodynamic configuration is capable of developing twice the load than in the Giulia GTA, and even triple that of the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which already represents a benchmark in its segment.

Kimi Raikkonen’s final test video

View model information