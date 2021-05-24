Kimera EVO37: the return of the legendary Lancia 037

Kimera Automobili is a small Italian company, unknown to date, but which has set out to modernize an icon of rallying. They have proposed to launch a restomod of the spectacular Lancia 037, one of the most legendary racing cars of the eighties, which gained international fame for its participation in the race in the Group B era. Kimera Automobili has on its staff some of the engineers involved in the original project of the 037, ¿¿ will this be a sufficient guarantee of success?

The Porsche 911 started the restaurant fever. Companies like Singer create works of art on wheels, taking the German classic as their starting point. For a few years now, there are already restomod of classic SUVs like the Ford Bronco, classic British roadsters like the MG B … even the Lancia Delta Integrale has its own restomod! Automobili Amos’ Futuristic Delta is one of the most exciting current restomods, and it is possibly the ideal that Kimera Automobili aspires to achieve in the near future.

Miki Biasion, two-time world rally champion at the controls of a Lancia Delta Integrale, has worked in its development.

The Kimera EVO37 receives an evolution of the original Lancia 037 engine. Originally, this engine stood out for being supercharged by turbo and compressor at the same time. In the Evo37, Claudio Lombardi (Engine Engineer of the original 037) has contributed to the re-development of its engine, which now boasts 500 hp of power and no less than 550 Nm of torque. The design of the engine block is identical to the original, with a displacement of 2.1 liters and specific control electronics, in search of exceptional performance.

This power is transmitted to the rear axle through a manual gearbox, but a total of 37 planned units, Kimera will build 11 units equipped with the all-wheel drive system of the Lancia Delta Integrale. As you can imagine, there are very few Lancia 037s available on the market: only 200 street units were made, and a handful of racing cars. However, like the original 037, the EVO37 uses as its starting point the chassis of the Lancia Beta Monte-Carlo, to which are added ad-hoc subframe and a new bodywork.

You don’t have to sacrifice an original 037 to create an EVO37, but you do have a Lancia Beta Montecarlo.

The EVO37 maintains the proportions and dimensions of the 037, but with a slightly differentiated, more modern and avant-garde design, still being perfectly recognizable as a 037. Perhaps the most different points are its LED optics and its wheels up to 19 inches, with a design based on the Lancia wheels of the time. Its body panels, braking system and suspension schemes have been designed from scratch, and international specialists such as Brembo, Öhlins and Sparco participate in the project.

We still do not have photos of the cabin, but they promise an integral upholstery in Alcantara, a hydraulic handbrake and a complete instrumentation, composed of analog controls. Each unit can be strongly personalized. It is a project created with care and tenacity, and at a price of 480,000 euros per piece, it is not as prohibitive as other restomod based on other cars. In any case, it is one of those cars that encourages us to work hard to be able to reach, at some point, the money necessary to take it home.

It is the ideal car for a lover of Italian sports classics.

Source: Carscoops