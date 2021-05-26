Kimera EVO37, the most reliable way to bring back the memorable Lancia 037

The myth of the Lancia 037 from the 80s returns thanks to the restomod made by KimeraAutomobili in Italy, who has shaped the spectacular Kimera EVO37. Inspired by the ancient glory of Italian rallying, this beautiful vehicle has been created through a contemporary design and construction process, using typical automotive industry excellence methods such as 3D scanning, reverse engineering, CAD, CAE, prototyping. fast, CNC milling, sintering, electronics, and the latest in technology go.

The Kimera EVO37 project was conceived with deep respect for the past, immediately involving the working group that at the time gave life to the cars that inspired the EVO37. Franco Innocenti has given the company the stamp of methodical workshop work. Claudio lombardi has completely overhauled the engine, while Sergio Limone He has seen and approved the design of the chassis and the new vehicle, which according to his advice has not been distorted from the model they were able to bring to life a few decades ago.

In addition, Vittorio Roberti considered correct the construction process and the materials of the car. In addition, the World Rally Champion also participated, Miki Biasion. The design of the car was conceived by Luca betti, revised, optimized and developed, while remaining faithful to the original line of the same, which won on the tracks of the 80s and 90s. Because, even if you are a layman in the world of rallying, it is always to be appreciated that in the new Kimera EVO37 have been implicated many of the names that encouraged the original model.

The starting point of EVO37, as in that 1982, is the central cell of the skeleton of the Lancia Beta Montecarlo of production, to which two tubular substructures are anchored, one at the front and the other at the rear. The setup and dynamics in this structure have been calibrated to be friendlier, but without losing an iota of character. In this evolution, the tubular chassis is self-supporting –as in the case of the Delta S4–, in which the structure of the aircraft is only the “shell” of the frame and the roll bar of the passenger compartment.

The unmistakable line of the Lancia 037, already conceptually defined (we won’t see it natural until Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2021, July 11-18) was carried over from the 1980s to make way for carbon fiber by virtue of the use of fiberglass. The shapes of both bonnets have been reworked, which helps to achieve clean lines and increased structural as well as functional solidity, as well as a perceived quality that easily reaches the typical standard of sports cars of the size of the largest in the sector.

Its overall aesthetic has been maintained and modernized thanks to a slight reduction in overhangs and an increase in the width of the axles, which is achieved with a new reference to the Delta S4 in the widening in the shape of a “Y” on the sides, just above the wheels. At the ends, the lights maintain their shapes, sizes and proportions, but are renewed in their materials combining the latest LED technology with daytime running diodes that also serves as high and low beam. Certainly, the set does not disappoint.

The Kimera EVO37 is equipped with tires Pirelli “Oversized”, both in radius and in the size of the tread (18 inches in front and 19 “behind). The suspensions have been completely redesigned – courtesy of Öhlins-, and even maintain the same design of the time but brought to 2021 thanks to the use of machined parts from a set of adjustable shock absorbers. The brakes are the responsibility of the specialist Brembo and you can choose between traditional solid discs or carbon-ceramic ones.

Although Kimera Automobili does not provide images of the cabin, we are told that the cabin of the EVO37 maintains the same dashboard and center tunnel structure as the 037, but is completely renovated. The dashboard itself remains flat and smooth, but the plastic-vinyl is replaced by carbon fiber, with Alcantara or leather embroidery. Analog dials and keypad remain, and a hydraulic handbrake is included. And if you want, you can mount some racing seats with four-point harnesses.

Being a faithful tribute to the two-seater of the 80s, behind the seats we find the same unit of four-cylinder 2.1-liter, also double supercharged by a turbocharger and a volumetric compressor to raise a total of 512 hp of power and 550 Nm of torque. And how could it be otherwise, the energy of said propeller is managed by a manual gearbox of six relations towards the rear wheels; the whole group redesigned from scratch and built by Italtecnica.

The Italian firm intends to manufacture 37 units –Surprise–, of which we know that each and every one of them will be based on a 037 Stradale (which in turn starts from the base of Monte Carlo). The most basic specification is priced at 480,000 euros, according to the company. Each Kimera EVO37 is customizable in almost every way you can imagine, even with classic decorations. Unfortunately, it seems that there are already a few copies awarded, but we will settle for seeing it at Goodwood.

Source: Kimera Automobili

Photo gallery:

Photos