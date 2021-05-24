Kimera evo37 reincarnation lancia 037

To homologate the competition vehicle, Lancia developed the street 037 that will now be brought back to life thanks to the Italian coach Kimera Automobili: This new model will be called Kimera Evo37 and only 37 units will be manufactured at a not inconsiderable price of 480,000 euros each.

Just knowing it’s a new version of the Lancia 037, which was the last rear-drive rally car to win the championship, by the way it is known that it is something special, and with everything and that goes beyond. For example, engineers Sergio Limone and Vittorio Roberti who worked on the original, as well as double rally champion Miki Biasion, worked on the development of the Kimera Evo37.

The basis for the Kimera Evo37 was the same center section of the chassis of the Lancia Beta Montecarlo, to which a new tubular front and rear section were added. In every corner they settled Öhlins shocks and Brembo disc brakes and Pirelli rims, and the engine, which is still centrally located, is the same 2.1-liter turbo four-cylinder block from Italtecnica.

Obviously with several changes, directed by the engineer Claudio Lombardi of Lancia and that allow him to reach the 505 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. Of course the Kimera Evo37 is rear drive and it has a manual transmission; Although they have not given performance figures, they say it would have a power-to-weight ratio of 1kg / 2 horsepower, which is why we would be talking about a weight close to one ton that would give it great agility.

In terms of design, the Kimera Evo37 is a faithful representation of the Lancia 037, modifying just what is necessary: ​​led lights, slightly shorter overhangs and new wheels. While there are no pictures of the interior, talk about exposed carbon fiber, Alcantara upholstery, analog instrument cluster, four-point harnesses on both seats and even a conventional hydraulic handbrake.

Of the 37 units that Kimera plans to manufacture of the Evo37 they already have 11 sold, of which will begin shipping in September of this year after it makes its debut in July during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

