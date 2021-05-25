Kimera EVO37: Lancia’s glory days return in a modern key

A few days ago we told you that a new firm was about to resurrect a forgotten classic. We were referring, if you could not read it, to Kimera Automobili and its 037. This model, which a priori, should not sound like anyone, is one of the most acclaimed in rallying. We refer to Lancia 037 Rally the last propulsion model that in 1983, won the World Rally Championship in the constructors’ category. The rest is past water …

Well, after a short teaser announcement, the Kimera EVO37. The firm has published a complete press dossier in which, in addition to many images, it announces some of its technical secrets. And to be honest, we love the work they have carried out, because they have managed to give it a modern air without neglecting its purest essence. If you like it, keep reading, because we assure you that you will want to have one …

The Kimera EVO37 mounts a block 2.1 liters with turbocharger and 513 CV of power

The first section we want to talk about is its aesthetics. As you can see in the images, the Kimera EVO37 keeps the design of the original Lancia 037 Rally intact. The main difference between one version and another can be seen in the Full LED optics. Another detail that distances them is the exterior size. The EVO37 is longer than the 037. In addition, the body of the new one is made of carbon fiber and not fiberglass like 037.

As for its technique, the Kimera EVO37 has elements of the latest batch. With his 2.1-liter gasoline engine that Italtecnica manufactured something similar happens, since it respects the longitudinal position behind the seats. Not surprisingly, it has been conveniently updated by Claudio Lombardi, Lancia engineer. Now, he has a turbocharger that allows to offer 377 kW (513 hp) of power and 550 Nm of maximum torque.

Kimera 037: With this model the Italian brand pays tribute to Lancia

This potential reaches the ground through the rear axle and is governed by a manual cut transmission. For its part, to stop so much force, it has a team of carbon ceramic brakes signed by Brembo. Quadrilateral suspensions are entrusted to Öhlins. The section for which we still do not have data is your inside, although it should have elements of the original model and other more modern such as a digital screen.

Sure we will have more official data when it debuts in society. If all goes according to plan, it will do so in the next Goodwood Festival of Speed. And now comes the bad. Of the Kimera EVO37 only 37 units will be manufactured and its price, cheap, which is said cheap, will not be. It is estimated at about 480 thousand euros (base), so your final rate could be much, much higher.

Source – Kimera Automobili