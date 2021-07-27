Kimberly Loiaza reveals the true reality of her relationship | Instagram

For a few days that were the Youth awards and that Kimberly Loaiza reappeared in her social networks, several Internet users assured that her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja He did not treat her well, so he decided to reveal the true situation and the reality of things that he lives next to the father of his children.

It was by means of a video that she published on her own YouTube account, this channel that has brought her so many beautiful memories, as it was the first platform she entered and from which on several occasions she has been recognized as the number one content creator in all Mexico.

Two days ago he shared this video on his YouTube channel, entitled “This is the reality of our relationship, Kimberly loaiza | JD Pantoja (13.13) “, although it lasts only 37 seconds it explains everything clearly and concisely, we will share it with you right away.

The reality of their marriage is that both will enjoy each other, they live in love and extremely happy as well as full.

The images are some scenes that we find in the most recent single by JD Pantoja entitled 13.13, where we see their love story over the years, the fact that today they are more united than ever and relying on each of the projects that they undertake themselves.

Although the couple is very young they have managed to get ahead like any couple that has been together for years, surely like any other marriage both Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja must have some fights and misunderstandings, it does not mean that all their conflicts do not solve them .

A few days ago a video was leaked that alluded to an outrage on the part of the musical artist towards his wife, immediately the news went viral and again everyone began to affirm that the deals were The Biggest Cuteness they were bad, as some people shared at the time, who insist on making them look bad.

Just as there are good moments, there may also be bad moments, but not for that reason the couple will be accused of having unpleasant dealings, especially by the young singer, businessman and celebrity of social networks as well as his wife.

His video has more than 4 million views, it also has 19,432 comments with great samples of support and admiration for the couple, who have remained together despite the constant criticism and controversy in which they have been involved throughout these Approximately 6 years that they decided to venture into the world of influencers.

In addition to the expressions of affection in the comments, we also found several requests from their fans, who are eager to see the video of their first-born Kima’s birthday, who had her birthday on July 12 and, as expected, the loving parents They decided to celebrate their 2nd birthday with an amazing party.

In addition to the video of Kima who, like his parents, has become an entire Internet personality, Internet users are waiting for the video that JD promised them, the 24-hour video being a father, so the cravings are red-hot and above all very excited.

The Pantoja Loaiza family is one of the most famous in all of Mexico, especially known by the young generations who are excited thanks to its content, which is for all audiences, both children and adolescents are excited to know that they have released new material, about all when they do it with their two beautiful children who are really adorable.