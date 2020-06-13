Kimberly Loaiza opened up to her fans and revealed her plans to be a mother for the second time.

After Kima’s birth, Kimberly Loaiza She has been questioned on different occasions by her fans, about the possibility of having more children in the future, and the influencer and singer finally responded to her fans with a fun video.

Kimberly Loaiza’s plans to become a mother again

With a video on Tik Tok, Kimberly finally revealed to her fans that she does have plans to become a mom again. In the clip the question appears: « After childbirth, would you dare to have another child? »

« A huev … yes »: was the resounding response of Kimberly.

In the video comments, Kimberly added: « Obviously in a while. »

@ kimberly.loaiza👀 ## kl ♬ original sound – stephgcl

The followers of Kimberly were delighted with the news, as they are sure that Kima would be happy with a little brother or sister.

Do you think it took Kimberly a long time to have another baby?

