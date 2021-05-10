Kimberly Loaiza’s micro skirt lets you see a little more! | Instagram

The pretty musical artist Mexican Kimberly Loaiza delighted her followers wearing an outfit of the most beautiful, but at the same time flirtatious, especially because in a video she shared she shows a little more, something that surprised her followers but without reaching the vulgar.

Also known as The Biggest Cuteness and wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja, has stood out all over the Internet not only in Mexico but also in other parts of Latin America, there is no doubt that her name is recognized as well as that of her partner and father of her children.

In a short period of time Kimberly loaiza He has become a celebrity in the digital entertainment industry, his popularity is such that even on Tiktok he is in the world’s top 50, of personalities with the largest number of followers.

Fortunately for her, her followers support her in each of the projects she undertakes, causing her popularity to rise like foam, until today Kim Loaiza is one of the personalities with the largest number of followers on her social networks in all of Mexico, something that it would not be a surprise if it continues to grow.

The beautiful influencer, businesswoman, model and singer 8 hours ago she shared a publication on her official Instagram where she appears wearing a most tender and flirtatious outfit, surely more than one young woman will want to dress like her within the next few days.

With three photographs and a video, Kimberly will surely be able to impose fashion during the following days, because the clothes she wears are not common, they immediately attracted attention.

The interpreter of “Do not be jealous“She is wearing a white duck skirt, a white button-down shirt that is buttoned up to the neck and on top of it a woven cotton vest in lavender, she also wears white tennis shoes with some pastel details, these combine perfectly with her clothes To wear.

Surely the micro session of Photos that was taken recently was in the parking lot of the house where she is currently staying with her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, his two young children and part of his production team.

The main stage was a white truck, which is sure to be her husband’s, although it was something quite simple, it attracted a lot of attention, especially because the skirt she was wearing is extremely short and we could see a little of her later charms. , but something that was minimal just to get the attention of his cuties.

Loaiza’s publication has more than one million 600 thousand red hearts and also more than 10,2 thousand comments, the beautiful businesswoman decided to share a phrase in the description with which surely more than one will feel identified because more than some of us have It has come to pass that other people want to overshadow our way of standing out.

The glow you generate annoys those who live in the dark, “wrote Kim Loaiza.

It could be possible that Kimberly sent a hint for a certain youtuber who constantly criticizes her, although La Lindura Mayor is not that kind of person, despite the criticisms and constant negative comments towards her person and career, she prefers to stay away from it all and ignore it.

It is something more than normal for a celebrity at a certain point in their career to have haters, people who only emit negative comments towards their person, however this to Loaiza seems to simply ignore it because surely they have much more important things to think about between them their children Kima and Juanito.