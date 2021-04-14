Kimberly Loaiza’s former friend exposes her on video. Betrayal? | Instagram

A video was recently shared on Youtube where they shared part of the opinion of a former friend of Kimberly Loaiza known musical artist Mexican, where he talks about her and makes fun of her musical career.

The Biggest Cuteness It has been characterized by being quite calm, when a problem arises it is usually her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja who comes out to defend her because she does not like to be involved in this type of conflict.

It was through Es Neta that said video was shared, entitled: “Before I Eliminate It, Kimberly Loaiza betrayed and exposed by one of her best friends”, it is from minute 5:30 that she begins to give the news, immediately we share it with you.

Although the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“And a celebrity on Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube, she has always been calm, on few occasions she reacts to this type of situation, she only tends to put them aside because perhaps for her there is no point in signing up for something meaningless and that ends up affecting her more than it should .

Read also: Steps in WhatsApp hide your status from certain contacts

Many people have criticized her as well as her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, however her career has only grown and continued, despite all the possible storms they have faced, they continue to stand.

Apparently the person who began to criticize her who calls herself Ali Izquierdo, after she released the new video for her song “You Lost Me Remix“It was part of their friendships, although not as close as stated in the video of Es Neta, because it was in a few videos where we saw them together.

This youtuber shared a video on her channel where she criticized the new video of Kim Loaiza, surely some of the Linduras saw it and began to claim it because it was possibly deleted or could be private because now it cannot be seen.

It may interest you: Her stepfather! Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals they went overboard with her

Among the comments of the video we find that the fandom of Kimberly loaiza It is one of the most powerful, according to their own statements, admitting that the video that Ali Izquierdo shared did not last an hour on his channel, because it immediately scared him.

What surprised many was that she claimed to be friends with Kim Loaiza and Juan de Dios, however she was talking quite comfortably with the YouTuber Fox, another character who always tends to highlight the mistakes made by the couple both together and separately. She is someone whom the fans of La Lindura Mayor cannot see, due to the many negative comments she has made against the young woman.

Also read: Juan de Dios Pantoja boasts Mini JD his first day of life

The criticism was because the new official video of La Lindura Mayor is animated, so Ali made reference to the fact that only his fandom made up of children liked this type of “cartoon” videos, which surely annoyed them and immediately they could in action.

Poor Kim, I really think the only thing life teaches famous people is to trust absolutely no one because they never know how many faces your “friends” are going to come out with, wrote a netizen.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Another person commented that the content of the youtuber herself had announced that it would be a somewhat crude section of “roasting youtubers”, not only to Kimberly Loaiza, unfortunately some of the netizens immediately take it seriously and take offense.

Perhaps it is something that cannot be controlled, the fact that another person speaks ill of someone else, however while the mother of Kima Y Mini JD do not pronounce on it there is no bigger problem.