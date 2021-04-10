Kimberly Loaiza will return to the networks With a change of look! | Instagram

The Biggest and recognized Cuteness musical artist Kimberly Loaiza excitedly shared a series of videos where you can see that an interesting change of look is coming.

For more than two months, the beauties have been waiting for the return of the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja to social networks and it seems that in a few days we may be able to enjoy seeing her again, but now looking different.

Through her Instagram stories, she shared a day ago that she felt quite excited because a new look was being made, she was painting hair!, surely she has prepared a new style in her hair tone because she asked her fans what color they thought she was painting.

From the moment the popularity of the young Mexican celebrity began to grow, she decided to continually pamper and surprise her fans, thanks to the various changes that have been made to her hair.

It is likely that several of his admirers have an exclusive collection of the look changes that have been made throughout these almost six years since he entered the world of YouTube, however we will mention some that have stood out in dates or important moments.

If you are a faithful cutie you will know that the natural hair of Kimberly loaiza It is curly and black, we can see this in the comparative photo that he shared on Instagram on January 30, 2019, however in recent years he has chosen to wear it straight while maintaining its natural color.

Throughout the pregnancy of Kima his first-born on several occasions seen her wear both her straight and curly hair, with large waves and not in a natural way, perhaps some would have liked to see her like this, however this type of hair tends to lose its shape after being constantly straightened.

It was from the birth of Kima that we began to see more changes in Kim Loaiza this was approximately when she was 3 months old when she traveled to Miami with her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, she dyed her hair blonde although it looked platinum and her roots natural.

When they traveled to Paris when Kima was four months old, she decided to paint him completely blonde, still a lighter shade than he already had and he also wore it long.

He kept this look for a while only that he decided to cut it a bit, surely you remember his song “Do not be jealous“That was when he wore it blonde and a little shorter.

On January 11, 2019, a drastic change was made, since he missed his natural color a lot, so he appeared in a video where he presented this new color, with long and straight extensions again.

For a trip she made to Colombia with her husband, she shared a cut below the shoulder on March 16, changing completely, in fact she looked much younger that was when the conflict with Lizbeth Rodríguez arose this was in April and for a few days there we heard nothing from her.

It wasn’t until the release of “You Lost Me” that we saw her again with long hair of the same shade, although she continued to wear it short in some of the posts she shared.

As you can see, they have been on special dates and big releases where Kimberly Loaiza has shown important changes in look, surely the return that she will have after the birth of her second son Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza will be very important and shocking for some. color can you imagine he painted it?