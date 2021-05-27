Kimberly Loaiza wears a tight dress that enhances her figure | Instagram

The recognized musical artist Kimberly Loaiza shared a publication recently where she is extremely flirtatious, in her photos she is shown with a flirtatious coffee dress, which is quite fitted so it highlights your figure without any problem.

It was on Instagram where the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“and wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja who, like her, is an Internet celebrity, managed to delight her followers with this new content which is in fact the most recent of her account.

It is precisely 22 hours ago that he shared these photographs that his fans liked so much, not for nothing already has 2,074,636 red hearts, more than two million red hearts when seeing Kimberly loaiza in a fitted outfit that immediately enhanced her figure.

Beauties, what a thrill, the hot sale has arrived! use my KIML code to get up to 80% off, “wrote Kim Loaiza.

The objective of this publication as you could already observe was with the objective of promoting the great sale in SHEINAs you well know a few months ago, he had the opportunity to become the first celebrity to collaborate with the company, since he launched his line on the SHEIN platform, his millions of followers immediately took on the task of acquiring his clothing wear.

Among the collection that we could find on the platform there were all kinds of outfits, casual, elegant for the party and others, of course she had some favorites from her collection as indicated in one of her YouTube videos.

Apparently this line became a success, thanks to the millions of followers it has on its social networks and even its YouTube channel, this time for its fans to take advantage of this sale, it provides them with a code so that they can still get a bigger discount than they have at SHEIN.

The photos in which it appears in this new publication are 3 in total, Kim loaiza She is wearing a fitted brown dress with long sleeves and a high neck, accompanied by golden accessories and her long, straight hair, to accompany herself she also carries a short white bag with a golden chain as an accessory.

In the first image she appears in profile wearing a rather curvy silhouette, her back charms look quite striking this time, apparently The Biggest Cuteness She is at the house in Acapulco where she and her family are staying as well as part of her production team.

For the second snapshot, Loaiza appears squatting, with her bag in front of her legs, holding it with one of her hands and holding the wall with the other, next to where the singer, model and businesswoman was, there was a mirror, probably a photo with its reflection would have been impressive to see it doubly.

For the third photograph it is shown recharged on the wall, the taking of the image was made closer, so thanks to this we can see a little more of the details of Kimberly, she wears a fairly light makeup but that undoubtedly combines perfectly. with her outfit, which is plain without any pattern.

Something her followers agreed on in the comment box was that she looked completely beautiful, for several thousand of her fans she is more than perfect and at every opportunity they let her know without hesitation, not only her fans but also her friends and especially her husband with whom she interprets the song “Bye bye”.