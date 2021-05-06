Kimberly Loaiza video of her nighttime routine updated! | Instagram

The pretty musical artist Kimberly Loaiza shared a new video on her channel YoutubeTo share her new nighttime routine with her followers, surely more than one was surprised to meet her.

The wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja About two years ago he had shared his nighttime routine, that is, what he did before going to sleep, only as you may have imagined at that time he did not have his children and now he is not only Kima his first-born but also his son Juanito or Mini JD.

3 hours ago Kimberly Loaiza shared this new and entertaining video, so far she has 1,472,393 views on her channel and 98,555 comments, entitled “My new night routine | Kimberly loaiza“We will share it with you right away.

Without a doubt, the family have become celebrities, thanks to the popularity of their parents, who despite their young age when they started with their YouTube channels managed to win the affection of Internet users and become where great Internet personalities.

Before starting with the video in question, the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“Also known as La Lindura Mayor, she excitedly shared that there were already 30 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, she was very happy and asked her fans to tell her in the comment box which video they met her with.

The first thing the Pantoja Loaiza family does is have dinner, something early so that at bedtime they don’t have a full stomach and that they can do other activities first.

If your baby is hungry while they are having dinner, Kim Loaiza stops eating to take care of her baby, as every mother would do, after everyone finishes eating the beloved parents will go to play a little with Kima in her playroom

While they are playing with little Kimberly, she leaves the children with Juan de Dios to prepare her little one’s bath, she is the one who bathes him, the same happens with Kima since she was born, no other person has bathed their children, only The Biggest CutenessWhen he finishes bathing him, he gives him a bottle in case he starts crying.

Once Juanito baby is asleep, Kim is now preparing to do her beauty routine, washes her face and puts on some creams, once this is finished, the bath time is now with Kima, they bathe together because it is easier for her singer, because his princess can no longer bathe her as he did with his baby.

She mentioned that she previously tried to bathe her alone, but that she always ended up all wet, so she better chose to bathe next to her and also take the opportunity to spend a moment with mother and daughter, once they finish bathing they put on their pajamas to be able to sleep .

Something that little Kima always does is ask for a bottle before going to sleep, in one of the previous videos that the couple shared they mentioned that at night each one takes care of a little Kim Loaiza takes care of little Juanito and Juan de Dios takes care of himself. take care of Kima in the event that he wakes up.

As the video has already exceeded half a million reproductions, it is likely that the couple will record one where they show everything that happens in one night, it will surely be something of the most interesting, it is something more than normal that their videos have at least one million of reproductions as it is usually quite popular and it will surely continue to be.