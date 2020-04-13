Kimberly Loaiza very daring bitch in Tik tok from her bed | Instagram

The Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared a new video on her account Tik tok where it appears perreaando but in a very daring way.

Although she has only a few months since she opened her account in the application, she has quickly gained millions of followers 9.9 million altogether something really impressive.

And is that in addition to her beauty and talent, Loaiza is quite charismatic, there is the direct heritage of Kima, Kimberly has an innate facility to create videos and interpret them with her body.

It is obvious that you have to practice before recording a video, since you have shared the video on several occasions “official” so to speak and also that of “practice” and sometimes he has managed to capture more attention in the videos where he makes mistakes because it is really cute to see her make mistakes.

Kimberly usually appears alone, but on several occasions both Kima as Juan de Dios have starred in videos with The Greater Cuteness.

Although to tell the truth many of his followers try very hard to share Tik toks where it appears Kima Sofia, who coincidentally this Sunday turns nine months old.

In the video mentioned, Kimberly appears, “Why do you want one of those iPhones unlocked with one face and you have two.”

After saying her lines, she begins to dance, she is in her bedroom and while she dances she begins to dance. in his bed, and then she does the same but raised her arms and continues like this after the bathroom.

Despite the fact that Kimberly has a very cute body and has repeatedly appeared in her publications wasting her beauty She is not associated with the daring, but rather a tender and affectionate woman, so to see her dance like that is a bit striking for those who see her.

