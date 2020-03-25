Juan de Dios Pantoja was shocked to see Kimberly Loaiza kissing with Katia Vlogs …

Kimberly was shocked to see Juan de Dios kissing her friend Katia on the mouth, and although it was all part of a challenge for her YouTube channels, the interpreter of “Celoso” did not stay with her arms crossed.

It turns out that during another of his fun challenges, Kim took the opportunity to get revenge on Juan de Dios, and he also kissed Katia on the mouth! And although JD tries to see him as something normal, it is evident that he felt a little uncomfortable.

In the video, Kim says: “I never thought of doing this”, and we never thought that we would see these kisses in the Juki team one day, what about you? What do you think of these new challenges for the boys to pass the quarantine?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico