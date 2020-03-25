Kimberly Loaiza returned the engagement ring to Juan de Dios Pantoja for this kiss with Katia Vlogs…

Although they are already engaged and about to get married, the relationship of Kimberly and Juan de Dios went through moments of great tension, and all because of a challenge!

It turns out that Team Juki got together to quarantine together, and they’ve been using the time to perform fun challenges they share on their YouTube channels to entertain their fans; however, one of these challenges jeopardized the relationship of the Lindura Mayor and JD.

It all started when Juan de Dios had to kiss the person on his right, and it was Katia Vlogs! JD met the challenge, but Kim did not like anything and took off the engagement ring and returned it.

Fortunately it was all a super fun challenge, but what do you think Kimberly felt when she saw JD kissing her best friend?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico