Kimberly Loaiza supports JD Pantoja with her new video! | Instagram

Something that has definitely characterized Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja is that they always support each other, in any project they undertake together or separately, for this reason by supporting the musical artist, the Youtuber Fox He took the opportunity to make certain comments that Kim apparently accepted.

This situation was shared in a video recently, where two situations are mentioned, the first in an alleged council and the second became a mockery for the singer.

Es Neta decided to publish this video on his YouTube channel, from minute 6:24 you can see the full note, this is entitled “You did not know! Kimberly loaiza contacted Zorrito Youtubero and did you listen to him? What’s happening? “, We’ll share it with you right away.

Something that characterizes this channel is that on a daily basis it shares content related to the influencers of the moment, publishing news related to their career as well as some controversies in which they can be seen related.

These types of videos are usually quite short, usually longer than 15 minutes, although some Internet users are not satisfied with the information provided in relation to the title and content, it continues to have views, this particular video has almost 12 thousand reproductions.

Now, the interesting thing is the information that he is presenting because it seems that La Lindura Mayor and celebrity of Tiktok is following the advice of Javier El Zorrito youtubero.

As you well know, four days ago the new official video for the song was shared “It won’t go away“of Juan de Dios with the collaboration of Seppe & Gama and Fran Zata, at the moment it has 1,215,763 reproductions, the day of the child April 30 was its premiere on the YouTube platform.

Surely you have already noticed that the reproductions are much lower than those that the couple usually has in their videos, taking advantage of this Javier shared on Twitter a publication in which he asked Kimberly to promote her husband’s video, because ” he alone could not “according to his words.

Obviously this comment was made by way of sarcasm, especially because he has always had some friction with Juan de Dios, who usually responds to any type of aggression he makes towards him or Kim, followed by this publication that appears in the video, at hours Loaiza shared a publication in her stories where she asked her followers to go see her husband’s new video.

Zorrito immediately took a screenshot and shared the image with a laugh that could be taken as a joke in a new Twitter post.

Perhaps that is why the conductor affirms in his title that the beautiful musical artist He was communicating with the youtuber, despite this, let us remember that as already mentioned a couple usually lean on every project they do, so it is not unusual for Kim to ask for support from his fans with this new video.

It should be noted that not anyone who shares their content on YouTube manages to have a million reproductions in 4 days, so in the case that it is believed that it is a setback by Pantoja, it is very far from it because its popularity is hardly will manage to decrease.

There is no doubt that the criticism of this young couple will not stop, although they have admitted that they are used to it and prefer to put everything aside and continue with their projects and continue to be as happy as they have always been since we met them.