Kimberly Loaiza shares video with puffy eyes | Instagram

Known as The Greater Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza recently shared a new video on her Tik tok account where she curiously appears with her eyes extremely inflamed.

Immediately Internet users in Twitter They began to comment that she must have been crying all night.

Since the controversy that began on last thursday where it is said that Juan de Dios Pantoja was unfaithful to his Cuteness Kimberly has shared little on his social networks.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza assure tweeted: You were absolutely right Lizbeth Rodríguez

Another of the rumors they launched is that Pantoja manipulated Kimberly, used her phone to post and even mistreated her.

Although no conclusive evidence has been presented, both the Internet users and the youtuber involved began to coincide with everything that was discussed and there are even those who dedicated themselves to looking for videos where John of God I did not like Loaiza.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Fortunately they have also made it clear that they support Kimberly Loaiza on the assumption that she is indeed being manipulated by her partner, whom everyone at this moment has in a permissive posture.

The video you just shared on your account Tik tok apparently she looks quite fresh, full of energy as always and very happy, however if you pay attention to her eyes you will notice that the effect is very swollen, an internet user shared the photo and asked herself the following question Did you cry all night?.

This video, far from clearing the doubts, the only thing that caused it is that its fans continue to keep an eye on whatever they are going to publish.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition to his followers both Lizbeth Rodríguez, Tavo Betancourt and Javier El Zorrito Youtubero They have shown their support for Kimberly by asking him to leave Juan de Dios Pantoja if he feels threatened, they support her like all her fans.

“Friend, don’t save your relationship, save your dignity,” said Javier el Zorrito Youtubero.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza finally claims Juan de Dios Pantoja, you do not touch me, he stated

Kimberly is deleting photographs that she uploaded on the dates that coincide with the posts where #JuandeDios saw each other, and in those photos the description was dedicated to Juan (they were together, in a relationship).

How sad this situation of infidelity. #kimberlyloaiza pic.twitter.com/wuPgxafI8M – Jarocha (@ Jarocha3008)

April 18, 2020

.